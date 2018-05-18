The Vista COPPS Unit served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana dispensary located at 1020 East Vista Way at
about 7:00 am. The warrant service was part of a years-long investigation into the illegal dispensary. As a result of the
search warrant, over 450 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were seized, along with US currency. No arrests
were made. Over the last several years, the Vista COPPS Team, working in cooperation with the Vista City Attorney’s
Office, has successfully closed over 50 illegally operating marijuana dispensaries. With the closing of this illegal
dispensary, there are now zero actively operating marijuana dispensaries within Vista city limits for the first time since
2011. The investigation is still ongoing.
Vista Marijuana Dispensary Warrant Service
