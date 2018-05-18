Vista Marijuana Dispensary Warrant Service

The Vista COPPS Unit served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana dispensary located at 1020 East Vista Way at

about 7:00 am. The warrant service was part of a years-long investigation into the illegal dispensary. As a result of the

search warrant, over 450 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were seized, along with US currency. No arrests

were made. Over the last several years, the Vista COPPS Team, working in cooperation with the Vista City Attorney’s

Office, has successfully closed over 50 illegally operating marijuana dispensaries. With the closing of this illegal

dispensary, there are now zero actively operating marijuana dispensaries within Vista city limits for the first time since

2011. The investigation is still ongoing.