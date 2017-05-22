Vista is “Mad About the Boys & Girls Club” 2017 Diamond Gala raises $95,000!

Vista, CA- A dazzling crowd enjoyed the “Mad about The Boys & Girls Club of Vista” Diamond Gala on May 6th, 2017 at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa. Guests were greeted with a warm welcome from Club Members that later shared their stories about how the Boys & Girls Club of Vista impacts their young lives. The evening progressed with hors d’oeuvres, a sumptuous meal, casino style gaming and music from crooner Roman Palacios. Special guests included Vista City Council Members John Aguilera and Joe Green, Vista City Manager Patrick Johnson and former NFL players Brett Swain and Pisa Tinoisamoa were among the Club’s supporters for the evening.

The keynote speaker, Cy Young Award winner Randy Jones, discussed the impact that the Boys Club had on him as he grew up and later surprised supporters with a popular “Padres Experience” auction item. Anne State, three time Emmy award winner and anchor of 10News “The Now San Diego” was the emcee for the evening.

Guests also heard from Ben Cabrera, the 2016 Youth of the Year. Ben attends Mission Vista High School and has a heart for helping others and will attend Cal State San Marcos in the fall. Auctioneer Joe Bradley led the live auction for the evening in a lively manner. The formal program concluded with Matt Koumaras, CEO, awarding the annual Have a Heart for Kids Award to Debbie Medrano. Debbie is a founder and president of Vista Teen Outreach, a food pantry program which serves hungry kids at 15 Vista Unified schools and feeds approximately 450 kids per month.

The event raised $95,000 in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. According to Dani Witkowski, Gala Chair, “This event continues to grow every year thanks to the generosity of our community. The Club is an integral part of the fabric of Vista as we continue to develop our children to become future leaders of our fine City!”

Sponsors for the evening include US Bank, Tri-City Medical Center, Watkins Wellness, Forte for Children, The San Diego Union Tribune, Wells Fargo and Rancho Tree Service & Maintenance.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista… Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2400 youth ages 5-18 provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

