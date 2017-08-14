Vista Lowes Launches In-Store Donation Campaign To Support The Vista Boys & Girls Club

Lowe’s customers help build great futures!

Vista, CA– From now until September 5, Lowe’s customers in Vista can donate $1, $5 or $10 at the register to help support The Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

On August 8, Lowe’s launched the in-store customer donation campaign in all of its more than 1,700 U.S. stores. The campaign is a part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Back2School campaign which helps set youth up for success for the next school year through various national partnerships.

Every day, 11.3 million kids are left unsupervised after school. Boys & Girls Clubs are there to provide kids with quality after-school programming to keep them on track to academic success and a great future. More than 4,300 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide serve more than 4 million kids, providing resources and support after school to help kids graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrate good character and citizenship, and lead a healthy lifestyle.

“We are very excited to partner with the Lowe’s in Vista,” said Matt Koumaras, CEO, “We hope that our community will visit our local Lowe’s in large numbers and help our kids build great futures and start the school year off right.”

The donations from the campaign will support the Club’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) program at our five sites in Vista and Oceanside. Through this program Club members benefit from daily academic support and high yield learning activities using relevant hands-on problem-based learning experiences utilizing empirical methods.

Lowe’s has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 2009 and has also provided $5 million to Clubs across the country through its Renovation Across the Nation grants program with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Visit Lowe’s at 151 Vista Village Dr. to help build great futures.

Vista Lowe’s at 151 Vista Village Dr. • Vista, CA 92083, Store #1616 • Phone: (760) 631-6255

Store Hours Mon-Sat 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM • Sunday 7:00 Am – 8:00 PM

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista …. Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2400 youth and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

