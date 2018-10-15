Vista Lowe’s Launches In-store Donation Campaign to Support Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Lowe’s customers help Build Great Futures!

Vista, CA– From now until October 31, Lowe’s customers in Vista can donate $1, $5 or $10 at the register to help support The Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

Visit Lowe’s at 151 Vista Village Dr. to help build great futures!

Lowe’s and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are committed to the long-term health of our communities by Building Great Futures for today’s youth, which starts with a safe, productive and fun place for kids & teens during out of school time that empowers young people to reach their full potential.

“I want to assure the community that this effort will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. We are very excited to partner with the Lowe’s in Vista,” said Matt Koumaras, CEO, “We hope that our community will visit our local Lowe’s in large numbers and help our kids build great futures.”

The donations from the campaign will support the Club’s year-round impactful programs to include the Club’s STEM enrichment programs at our 5 sites, Power Hour which ensures kids are doing their homework and working towards reading at grade level, SMART Moves to provide critical life-skills needed to avoid risky behaviors and cope with the stress of growing up, and Project FUN which gets kids active and engaged in choosing healthy lifestyles.

Since 2009, Lowe’s and its employee volunteers have created impact in communities across the country through physical improvements at

Boys & Girls Clubs, ensuring positive, safe & fun learning environments for kids & teens to go when school is out.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista…Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2600 youth and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista