Vista loses to rival Rancho Buena Vista in ladies volleyball. Vista High Volleyball was outlasted by Rancho Buena Vista High losing 3 sets to 1, 18-25, 10-25, 25-23, 11-25. Gabby Crouch led the Panthers with 12 kills while Rylee Callen added 9 block kills. Emilie Davis had 2 aces and Addison Elvin had 25 assists.

Mission Vista defeated Escondido

25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23

Kills: Callah Glauch (M) 12

Digs: Maya Pokletar (M) 27

Assists: Abigail Reinard (M) 15