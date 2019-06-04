Vista Library – Summer Reading Program

Vista, CA — Lights, Camera, Action! Put books center stage this summer and join the Summer Reading Program: “It’s Showtime at Your Library!” San Diego residents of all ages are encouraged to sign up for this annual event that is sure to deliver action and adventure through reading. Butter your popcorn and grab your candy stash….It’s Showtime! Sign up begins June 1st and the program will last through August 31st.

Vista Library – (760) 643-5100 – 700 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084

Program Rules & Reading Log