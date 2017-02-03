The Vista Library : Saturday & Friday Events

Soul Line Dancing, Older Adults 50+ Saturday February 4th Health & Fitness, age group older adult 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Dance to the beat of Latin, gospel, pop, and R&B tunes with Soul Line Dance instructor Pamela Jackson, of StepNicely dance. Saturdays, 9:30am – 11:00am. REGISTRATION REQUIRED and begins Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Please stop by the Vista Library or call(760)643-5130 to register. Regular attendance is mandatory. Class size limited to 35 students. All skill levels. Class is free, courtesy of the Friends of the Vista Library.

Arts & Culture – Free Art Workshop

Saturday February 4th – Arts & Culture, age group Family, Child, Adult 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Back Fence Society & Vista Branch Library are partnering to provide a free art workshop for all ages. Workshop participants will assist in making an installation for the March/April art display in the Vista Library’s Community Room. Please visit www.backfencesociety.com to register for the event.

Sunday February 5th – 1st Sunday Concert with Fred Benedetti & George Svoboda

Music for age groups Older adult, Adult, Family. Concert at 1:30 pm.

Fred Benedetti, a Professor at Grossmont College, is an internationally renowned guitarist who has written numerous contemporary pieces and performed in studios and concert. George Svoboda has been performing world wide for 35 years as well as teaching a San Diego State. This concert is brought to you by the Friends of the Vista Library

Vista Library is located at 700 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084 760-643-5100