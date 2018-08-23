Vista Library Offers Three-Part Law Series

Vista, CA –Vista Library is hosting a free three-part civic series that will explore a variety of different areas of law and your rights in the legal system. The law series is offered in partnership with the North County Bar Association and the San Diego Law Library and will be led by volunteer attorneys in their areas of practice. Presenters will provide basic-level knowledge on the following legal topics:

Landlord Tenant Law ( September 27, 2018 )

) Trusts & Estates ( October 25, 2018 )

) Immigration Law ( November 29, 2018 )

All events start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Vista Library, located at 700 Eucalyptus Avenue. For more information, call the Vista Branch Library at (760) 643-5100.

The Vista Library is one of 33 branches in the San Diego County Library system. For information about San Diego County Library and other events visit www.sdcl.org.