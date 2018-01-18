Vista Library Offers Six Part Law Series

In partnership with the North County Bar Association and the San Diego Law Library, the Vista Library is hosting a six part civic series exploring different areas of law and your rights in the legal system.

The series will be led by volunteer attorneys in their areas of practice, and will provide basic level knowledge on the following legal topics. All events start at 6 p.m.

Debt Collection & Identity Theft ( February 1, 2018 )

) Family Law ( February 22, 2018 )

) Landlord Tenant Law ( March 1, 2018 )

) Trusts & Estate Law ( March 22, 2018 )

) Personal Injury ( April 5, 2018 )

) Small Claims ( April 26, 2018 )

The Vista Library is located at 700 Eucalyptus Ave. Vista, CA 92084. For more information, call the library at (760) 643-5100. For more information about San Diego County Library, visit www.sdcl.org.