Vista Library News – 1st Sunday Concert

1st Sunday Concert: Jim Hilton Music for older adults, and families on Sunday April 2nd, 1:30 pm. Folksinger and Songwriter Jim Hinton has been performing folk music professionally for 40 years. He sings and accompanies himself on guitar, mandicello, harmonica, and bodhran. 760-643-5100

Sunday, April 8th, 12:00 to 3:00 pm. Entertainment and Crafts for children, teens, and adults. Food and cake. A hands-on workshop where the public can bring in broken items for free repairs by volunteer handymen and women. A dedication to our new mural and mosaics. For more information please phone 760-643-5100.