VISTA LIBRARY LAUNCHES CONVERSATION CAFÉ

San Diego County Library hosts various Conversation Cafés at branches across the county designed to aid English language learners in refining skills and gaining confidence. The Vista Library, 700 Eucalyptus Ave., is launching a Conversation Café on Saturday, June 3. The Café will take place every Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. All English language learners are welcome to attend the free Café and practice their skills with learners from around the world.

For more information about the Conversation Café at Vista Library, please call (760) 643-5144.

Monday-Thursday: 9:30 am to 8 pm

Friday- Saturday: 9:30 am to 5 pm

Sunday: 12 to 5 pm

The Vista Library is located at 700 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084- (760) 643-5100- Website sdcl.org