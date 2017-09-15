Loading...
Vista Library Hosts Author Stan Katz

September 15, 2017

Stan Katz (long-time owner of I LOVE BOOKS here in Vista) has written a historical novel based on the life of Colonel Sidney Mashbir, an American intelligence agent involved in both World Wars. During this event, Katz will share insights to his discovery and research that assisted him in writing the historical novel The Emperor and the Spy: The Secret Alliance to Prevent World War II. The book is based on the life of American Colonel Sidney Mashbir, who as a spy working behind the scenes, allied with top leaders in Japan, including members of the Japanese Royal family, in a valiant attempt to prevent World War II.
This free event will take place on Saturday, September 16th at 2:00 pm at the Vista Library (700 Eucalytpus Ave. / Vista, CA 92084)


