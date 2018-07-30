Vista Leadership Academy-Fall Session 2018

Vista, CA –The Vista Leadership Academy is a free eight week program that meets weekly on Wednesday evenings from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, except one daytime citywide bus tour. The academy gives residents an up close look at how the city functions. Enrollment is limited to 25 Vista residents or business owners aged 18 years or older on a first come, first-served basis. September 5 – October 23, 2018

Participants will:

Learn how decisions are made, how city funds are allocated and how departments operate.

Meet the Mayor and City Council members, the City Manager, and Department directors.

Tour city facilities, the Business Park, and the downtown area.

Discuss important issues such as planning, traffic, growth, city finances, and more.

Registration

Application: Vista Leadership Academy – Fall, 2018 download PDF fillable form here.

Please fill in the application, save the PDF file, and then return the application by e-mail to: kvaldez@cityofvista.com or mail to: Vista Leadership Academy, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084; or FAX 760.639.6152; or drop the application by the Civic Center at 200 Civic Center Drive.

Contact: For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760.639.6125 or by e-mail.