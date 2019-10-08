Vista Kidnapping UPDATE

Vista, CA –Detectives from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are continuing the investigation into Sunday’s kidnapping involving a teenage girl. There does not appear to be any relationship between the suspect and victim outside of their communication through social media. The actions by the deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station led to the quick apprehension of the suspect and, more importantly, the safe return of the teenage girl. Due to the ongoing investigation, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will not be releasing any further information regarding this case.

The Sheriff’s Department strongly discourages the public from setting up meetings or contacting anyone for the purpose of catching an individual who is committing a crime. These types of situations can be extremely dangerous and should be handled by your local law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff’s Department takes all crimes against our children extremely serious and is committed to keeping our children and communities safe. If you have information involving a crime, please report it to your loca