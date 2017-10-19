Vista Irrigation District Receives National Award For Financial Reporting

District recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.

Vista, CA— The Vista Irrigation District has been presented with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for fiscal year ending June 30, 2016. This certificate is the only national award for public sector financial reporting.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government agency and its management team. This is the tenth year the district has been recognized for excellence in financial reporting and transparency.

The Vista Irrigation District’s CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the district’s financial story and motivate customers and user groups to read the CAFR.

The GFOA is a professional association serving more than 19,000 government finance professionals throughout North America.

The Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 129,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.