VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT LOOKS TO FILL BOARD OF DIRECTORS VACANCY

Vista, CA … The Vista Irrigation District (VID) board of directors is looking for a new director to replace Randy Reznicek who recently passed away.

Reznicek represented division 4, whose boundaries extend roughly to Highway 78 in the north; Morning Canyon Road/Via Cabrillo in the west; Lionshead Avenue in the south; and Melrose/Lupine Hills/ Shadowridge Drive in the east. He was elected to the board in 2016.

At the February 2, 2017 board meeting, the remaining four directors decided to fill the vacancy by appointing a replacement (at a future board meeting), who will serve until the next general election in November 2018. Whoever is appointed can run in 2018 for a two-year term, which will end in December 2020.

Applications must be submitted to the District headquarters by 3:00 PM on March 6, 2017; interviews will be held on March 13, 2017. There are no special qualifications for the position; however, directors must be registered voters and live within the division they represent. Information on applying and a map of division 4 may be obtained on the district’s website, www.vidwater.org, or at the district office located at 1391 Engineer Street in Vista. The telephone number is (760) 597-3128.

The board generally meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 8:30 a.m. Other members of the board are president, Marty Miller (division 1), Richard Vásquez (division 2), Paul Dorey (division 3) and Jo MacKenzie (division 5).

The Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 129,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of the county of San Diego. The district owns Lake Henshaw and about 68 square miles around the lake. VID and the city of Escondido share facilities that bring water from Lake Henshaw through Lake Wohlford to a treatment plant jointly-owned by the two agencies near Lake Dixon.