Vista Irrigation District’s Consumer Confidence Report, also known as the annual water quality report, is available to be viewed online. English and Spanish versions of the report are available for download from the district’s website.

In 2018, as in past years, the district’s tap water met all federal and state safe drinking water standards.

VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNUAL WATER QUALITY REPORT

The Consumer Confidence Report provides a “report card” on water quality, showing the results of monitoring for the period January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018. The report includes details about where the district’s water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to state standards. The report follows State Water Resource Control Board’s Guidance for Consumer Confidence Reports dated February 14, 2019.

Customers and other interested parties may obtain a paper copy of the report by calling (760) 597-3100 and requesting one be mailed to them. Copies are also available at the district office located at 1391 Engineer Street in Vista. To speak with someone about the report, call (760) 597-3143.

Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 135,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of the county of San Diego.