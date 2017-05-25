VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT ANNOUNCES WATERSMART LANDSCAPE CONTEST WINNER

Customers recognized for their water-wise landscape.

Vista, CA—The Vista Irrigation District (VID) board of directors recognized one of its customers for their entry in the district’s WaterSmart Landscape Contest.

The contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods of irrigation.

Len and Robin Judd received the Best in District award. The Judd’s felt a water-efficient landscape was a practical choice, both ecologically and economically, and were drawn to the colors, textures, sculptural shapes, and patterns of succulents. The Judd’s designed the layout and installed all of the water-wise plants themselves with the hope it would inspire others to let go of the fear of removing grass from their front yards. The drip irrigation system was professionally installed and their lawn was removed by landscapers.

Throughout the project, the Judd’s enjoyed the unexpected benefit of meeting wonderful neighbors whose acquaintance they would not otherwise have made. The time spent researching the plant selection and layout, which include a stunning array of colors from the Cassia Tree, Senecio, Crassul and Calandrinia grandiflora, and the hard work of digging holes and spreading a mountain of mulch paid off when people stopped by to offer words of encouragement and compliment their results.

With a majority of residential water use in San Diego County attributed to watering landscapes, regional water efficiency efforts are focused on outdoor water use. By showcasing their beautiful landscape in the WaterSmart Landscape Contest, these VID customers provide other homeowners with ideas and incentives to reduce their own outdoor water use by installing attractive and efficient water wise landscaping.

“Replacing your lawn with a WaterSmart landscape is a beautiful way to save water and money at the same time,” said Brent Reyes, water conservation specialist for the district.

Twelve local agencies held landscape contests this year, providing an opportunity for residential water wise landscapes to be showcased throughout the region. Participating agencies (besides VID) include the Helix Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Otay Water District, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, Sweetwater Authority, Vallecitos Water District, California American Water, and the cities of Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

For more information about the contest and to see more examples of water-wise landscaping, visit www.landscapecontest.com. Visit the district’s web site (www.vidwater.org) or call (760) 597‑3107 to find out more ways to save water.

The Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 129,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

