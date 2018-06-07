Vista Irrigation District Announces Watersmart Landscape Contest Winner

Customers recognized for their water-wise landscape.

Vista, CA— The Vista Irrigation District board of directors recognized one of its customers for their entry in the district’s WaterSmart Landscape Contest.

The contest recognizes outstanding water-wise residential landscapes based on the criteria of overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, appropriate maintenance, and efficient methods of irrigation.

Bill and Rachel Williams received the “Best in District” award. During the height of the drought, the Williamses decided to replaced their water intensive front and back lawn with a water efficient landscape. After hiring professionals to remove over 2,500 square feet of grass and install drip irrigation, the Williamses designed the layout and chose the water-wise plants themselves. By adding fun elements, such a horseshoe pit and outdoor seating area surrounding a fire pit, the Williamses transformed unused space into a backyard with utility. The result was an eye-catching design incorporating decomposed granite, cactus and splashes of vibrant color from the aloe and agave families, including Coral Aloe as well as Foxtail and Century Agaves; plant selection also included Aeonium, Rosemary, Senecio and Firestick.

The Williams’ back yard.

The Williamses “couldn’t be happier with the results”, and their WaterSmart project turned their water thirsty lawn into a low maintenance, low cost and water efficient haven where they can relax and enjoy a game of horseshoes.

The Williams’ front yard

With a majority of residential water use in San Diego County attributed to watering landscapes, regional water efficiency efforts focus on outdoor water use. By showcasing their beautiful landscape in the WaterSmart Landscape Contest, these district customers provide other homeowners with ideas and incentives to reduce their own outdoor water use by installing attractive and efficient water-wise landscaping.

“Replacing your lawn with a WaterSmart landscape is a beautiful way to save water and money at the same time,” said Brent Reyes, water conservation specialist for the district.

The district joined eleven other local agencies that held landscape contests this year, providing an opportunity to showcase residential water-wise landscapes throughout the region. Participating agencies (besides Vista Irrigation District) include Helix Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Otay Water District, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, Sweetwater Authority, Vallecitos Water District, California American Water, and the cities of Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

For more information about the contest and to see more examples of WaterSmart landscaping, visit www.landscapecontest.com. Visit the district’s web site (www.vidwater.org) or call (760) 597-3107 to find out more ways to save water.

The Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 133,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.