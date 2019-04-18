Vista Irrigation District Announces Student Contest Winners

High school seniors awarded scholarships and fourth-grade students receive water awareness poster contest awards.

Vista, CA— Vista Irrigation District has presented awards to six high school seniors and three fourth-grade students from the local community as winners of two separate district‑sponsored contests. The district’s board of directors presented the awards to the recipients at its April 17, 2019 board meeting.

Joshua Cielo and Ana “Daniela” Gallegos from Mission Vista High School; Rubi Gomez and Travis Letourneau from Rancho Buena Vista High School; Josiah Hicks from North County Trade Tech High School; and Marcus Calderon from Vista High School each received a $1,000 award as winners in the district’s 2019 scholarship contest.

Adam Canfield, a fourth grade student from St. Francis School, received first place honors from the district for his entry in the 2019 Water Awareness Poster Contest. He received a $100 award. Teagan Smith from Lake Elementary School received a second place award of $50 and Jack White from Tri-City Christian School received a third place award of $25 for their entries in the contest.

The purpose of the scholarship contest, which is open to high school seniors living or attending school within the district’s service area, is to increase the knowledge and awareness of water related issues impacting Vista Irrigation District. The district received 16 applications this year.

The poster contest, which targets students in the fourth-grade, is designed to promote understanding of water issues in elementary schools. This year’s theme was “Be Water Smart.” The three winning posters were selected from 238 entries based upon their depiction of the theme, artwork, originality, and poster design. Adam’s poster will appear in the 2020 Water Awareness Calendar and will be available free of charge at the district’s office in November 2019.

Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 135,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of the county of San Diego.