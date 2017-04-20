Vista Irrigation District Announces Student Contest Winners

High school seniors awarded scholarships and fourth-grade students receive water awareness poster awards.

Vista, CA ..The Vista Irrigation District (VID) has presented awards to three high school seniors and three fourth-grade students from the local community as winners of two separate district‑sponsored contests. The District’s board of directors presented the awards to the recipients at its April 19, 2017 board meeting.

Jacob Toney from Rancho Buena Vista High School received first place honors from VID for his entry in the district’s 2017 scholarship contest. Jacob was presented with a $1,500 scholarship award. Sawyer Post and Thomas Montero both from Vista High School were awarded $750 scholarships as runners-up in the contest.

Brook Michelle Furgal, a fourth grade student from Lake Elementary School, received first place honors from the district for her entry in the 2017 Water Awareness Poster Contest. She received a $100 award. Caitlyn Enciso from Joli Ann Liechtag Elementary School received a second place award of $50 and Paul Stewart from St. Thomas Elementary School received a third place award of $25 for their entries in the contest.

The purpose of the scholarship contest, which is open to high school seniors living or attending school within the district’s service area, is to increase the knowledge and awareness of water related issues impacting the Vista Irrigation District. The district received ten applications this year.

The poster contest, which targets students in the fourth-grade, is designed to promote understanding of water issues in elementary schools. This year’s theme was “Be Water Smart.” The three winning posters were selected from 277 entries based upon their depiction of the theme, artwork, originality, and poster design. Brook’s poster will appear in the 2018 Water Awareness Calendar that will be available free of charge at the district’s office in November 2017.

The Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 129,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of the county of San Diego.