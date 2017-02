Please join us for a showcase tasting event featuring foods raised by members of the Vista HS FFA and prepared by our culinary arts students. This is a drop in event to mix, mingle and enjoy the products of our students hard work.

A flyer can be found on our FFA Booster club page at https://www.facebook.com/Vista-FFA-Booster-Club-and-Alumni-Association-311001669726/

For Info contact Sara Benner at sarabenner@vistausd.org or 760*272*1690