Vista House Fire July 22nd

On July 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm Vista Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of Cananea Street and North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. The first fire engine arrived on scene 5 minutes after being dispatched and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of a single family house. The fire was immediately attacked from the outside to suppress the fire. Additional fire personnel arrived and had the fire extinguished at 10:21 pm.

A search of the home was completed and there were no victims in the house. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation and is currently not determined. The fire was contained to the building of origin and was kept from spreading to other structures or adjacent vegetation. It is estimated to have caused $75,000 in damage.

A total of 23 firefighters responded including fire personnel from Vista, Oceanside and San Marcos. SDG&E assisted on the scene as well.

Neighbors and Sheriff personnel state that the home was frequented by homeless. The last full time residents moved out approximately one month ago.