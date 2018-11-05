Vista Homicide

Just before 2:30 p.m. Nov 4th, Vista Sheriff’s Station Deputies responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of a shooting in the area of the Vista Transit Center at 101 Vista Village Drive, in Vista.

When deputies arrived moments later they discovered a male victim lying on a dirt path between the Transit Center and the area of 200 Olive Avenue. The man was seriously injured, the result of an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies and Vista Fire Department personnel rendered medical aid and the man was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly before 3:00 p.m. at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as twenty-year-old Jonathan Ruiz of Vista.

Witnesses reported seeing two men running from the scene. These possible suspects were described as two Hispanic males, who both appeared between seventeen and twenty years old. One of the males was about 5’10” and clean shaven, wearing a navy blue shirt and jeans. The second male was about 5’6″ and wearing a baggy gray t-shirt and jeans.

The shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to please call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website at https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/