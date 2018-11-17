Vista Homicide – Update

The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report.

200 Olive Avenue, Vista

DATE/TIME: November 4, 2018 / 2:25 p.m.

VICTIM: Jonathan Ruiz, age 20

SUSPECT: Issac Martinez, age 19 – Withheld, age 14

Vista, CA –Just before 2:30 p.m. on November 4, 2018, Vista Sheriff’s Station Deputies responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of a shooting in the area of the Vista Transit Center at 101 Vista Village Drive, in Vista.

When deputies arrived moments later they discovered a male victim lying on a dirt path between the Transit Center and the area of 200 Olive Avenue. The man was seriously injured, the result of an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies and Vista Fire Department personnel rendered medical aid and the man was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly before 3:00 p.m. at the hospital. The victim has been identified as twenty-year-old Jonathan Ruiz of Vista.

Witnesses reported seeing two men running from the scene. These possible suspects were described as two Hispanic males, who both appeared between seventeen and twenty years old. One of the males was about 5’10” and clean shaven, wearing a navy blue shirt and jeans.

The second male was about 5’6″ and wearing a baggy gray t-shirt and jeans.

The shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit. During the investigation, one of the suspects was identified as nineteen-year-old Issac Martinez of Oceanside, CA. On November 13th, Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit arrested Issac Martinez for murder. He is currently being held without bail at the San Diego Central Jail.

On November 16th, Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit arrested a 14 year old juvenile from Vista, CA, for murder. He was booked into custody at the Kearney Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility. Questions regarding criminal charges filed against Isaac Martinez or the 14

year old juvenile should be directed to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. There are no additional outstanding suspects for this case.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to please call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website at

https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/