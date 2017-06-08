Vista Homicide Update

Loading...
By   /  June 8, 2017  /  No Comments

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy related to this investigation. The victim has been identified as 51 year-old Vista resident Robert Pierro. Mr. Pierro lived at the San Clemente Avenue address. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide. All other details of the autopsy have been sealed, pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

