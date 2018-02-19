Vista Homicide Investigation

Just before 1:00 p.m. today, deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a 9-1-1 call, regarding a possible shooting at 855 Warmlands Avenue, in Vista. The 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that he lived at that address and someone had been shot there. When deputies arrived, they found an adult female and an adult male deceased inside the home.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Detail was called to the scene and has assumed investigative responsibility. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are seeking a search warrant for the residence.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy in order to determine the cause and manner of death as well as positively identify the deceased. The names of the deceased man and woman are being withheld pending identification and notification of the family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.