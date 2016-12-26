Vista – Homicide Investigation UPDATE

UPDATE: The Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy associated with this investigation. The victim has been identified as 22 year-old Fallbrook resident Tyler Branon. The cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. The remainder of the autopsy details have been sealed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers

1300 block of Morning Glory Lane in the city of Vista.

December 25, 2016….Shortly before 8 p.m. this evening, deputies from the Vista Patrol Station received a radio call to respond to the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane in the city of Vista to investigate a report of multiple gunshots. When they arrived a few minutes later, they found a 22 year-old male sitting in a car with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso. Deputies immediately began to render first aid until paramedics could arrive. Once paramedics were on scene, they continued to administer first aid. Unfortunately the victim did not survive his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The case is being investigated as a homicide by detectives from Sheriff’s Homicide Detail and the Vista Patrol Station.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy in order to determine the exact cause and manner of death.