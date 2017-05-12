Vista Hit & Run

On 05/11/2017, at about 1835 hours, Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station were dispatched to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1200 block of Monique Court, Vista. The initial investigation revealed a late model Ford pickup had struck a 62 year old male pedestrian at the location and fled the scene. The victim sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Palomar Hospital.

Deputies searched the area and located the Ford and its driver, later identified as Dylan Bayston (DOB: 09/20/1993), approximately 1.25 miles away. Bayston was arrested for hit and run causing injury and driving with a suspended driver license. He was transported to the Vista Detention Facility where he was booked in for the aforementioned charges. Alcohol/drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the collision can contact Deputy S. Gallagher with the Vista Patrol Station

Traffic Division at (760) 806-4220.