Vista Hit & Run

On August 6, 2018, at about 5:38 pm, deputies from the Vista Station were dispatched to investigate a hit and run collision. The collision was between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of University Ave and Lobelia Drive. The initial investigation revealed an adult male driving a 2010 Toyota Sedan eastbound on Lobelia Drive struck an adult male riding a bicycle. The driver fled the scene of the collision in the sedan. The male bicyclist was transported to Palomar Hospital via ambulance with serious injuries. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening. A witness to the collision was able to identify the driver and vehicle and direct deputies to the vehicle’s location; Deputies were able to locate the driver and vehicle. The male driver was arrested for fleeing the scene of the collision and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. Alcohol/drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.