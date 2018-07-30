Vista Historical Society’s Summer Barbecue on August 25

Vista, CA ….The Vista Historical Society will be hosting our annual Old Fashioned Pit Barbeque on Saturday, August 25, at our museum location at 2317 Old Foothill Drive, Vista, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost will be $15 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and younger. The brisket and pulled pork will be cooked on site in our deep pit barbeque. The menu will also include corn on the cob, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, and water and lemonade. Dessert will include the scrumptious brownies from the Sunrise Cafe. Wine and beer will be available for an additional $3 per glass. There will be great entertainment provided by a local country western band, Rick Robledo and the Working Cowboy Band. We will have popcorn and cotton candy for all, and a bounce house for the kids. For our third year, there will be an apple dessert contest. Bring your favorite apple dessert for judging to attempt and win a cash prize of $100 for 1st place, $50 for 2nd place, or $25 for 3rd place. Raffle prizes will be available. Sponsorships for the event are available, and each $100 donation will receive two free barbeque dinners. Reservations are not required. For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the museum at 760-630-0444. Make sure to put us on your calendar and come and join us for a wonderful evening at the museum.

Museum visiting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturdays of the month. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.