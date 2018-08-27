Loading...
Vista Historical Society's BBQ Held Saturday, August 25th

Vista, CA ….The Vista Historical Society held the annual Old Fashioned Pit BBQ on Saturday, August 25, at the museum location at 2317 Old Foothill Drive, Vista.   The brisket and pulled pork was cooked on site in their deep barbecue pit by museum member, Frank Lopez. The menu  included corn on the cob, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad,  water and lemonade. Dessert was included  and were donated by several Vista businesses. The most popular seemed to be the brownies donated by the Sunrise Cafe. Also available was wine, beer, popcorn and cotton candy. The entertainment was a local country western band, Rick Robledo and the Working Cowboy Band. For the third year, there was an apple dessert contest.  Several apple desserts were judged and the top 3 won a cash prize of $100 for 1st place, $50 for 2nd place, or $25 for 3rd place. Raffle prizes were also available.

Photos by Sharon Larimer

Make sure you mark your calendar for next year this BBQ has become a popular event.

Museum visiting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturdays of the month.  Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 760-630-0444.

