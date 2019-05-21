Volunteers are needed at the Vista Historical Society booths at the Strawberry Festival this Sunday May 26. The festival runs from 8 am to 6 pm and we need volunteers the whole time. If you can spend an hour or two let us know at 760-630-0444. We have two booths located in front of 329 Main Street
Vista Historical Society Seeks Volunteers
- Published: 6 hours ago on May 21, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: May 21, 2019 @ 12:03 am
- Filed Under: Local