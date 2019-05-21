Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Historical Society Seeks Volunteers

Vista Historical Society Seeks Volunteers

By   /  May 21, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Volunteers are needed at the Vista Historical Society booths at the Strawberry Festival this Sunday May 26. The festival runs from 8 am to 6 pm and we need volunteers the whole time. If you can spend an hour or two let us know at 760-630-0444. We have two booths located in front of 329 Main Street

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on May 21, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 21, 2019 @ 12:03 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

DUI / Driver License Checkpoint Results – Vista

Read More →