Vista Historical Society Old Fashioned Pit Barbecue

The Vista Historical Society will hold its annual Old Fashioned Pit Barbecue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2016, at the Vista Historical Museum at Rancho Minerva.

The event will be held on in the event area of the museum, located at 2317 Old Foothill Drive, at San Clemente Avenue across Foothill Drive from Rancho Minerva Middle School. We will be serving beef brisket, pulled pork, hot dogs, homemade cole slaw, ranch beans, corn on the cob, dessert, water and lemonade. Beer & wine will be available at additional cost. Meat will be cooked in our recently constructed barbecue pit.

There will be live music by Rick Robledo and The Working Cowboy Band, line dancing instruction with the Takin’ Chances Dancers, square dance instruction with Ocean Wavers Square Dance Club, a bounce house for kids, cotton candy machine, and popcorn machine.

In addition, we will have an Apple Dessert contest. Bring a sample of your favorite apple dessert for the contest and possibly win $100.00

The cost will be $15 per person for everyone over 10 years old. Children 10 and under will pay $5. Beer and wine will be available for an additional $3 a glass. Sponsorships for this event are available starting at $100 each which includes one free admission.

For more information, to purchase tickets in advance, or to become a sponsor call 760-630-0444.

Museum visiting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturdays of the month. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.