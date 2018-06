This weekend is first of the two weekends of the summer Tractor Show at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum. We need help at our booth on all four days, Saturday June 16, Sunday June 17, Saturday June 23, and Sunday June 24. The time is 9 am to 4:30 pm each day. If you help please call or e mail the office.

Jack Larimer, Director of the Vista Historical Museum

2317 Old Foothill Drive, P.O. Box 1032 – Vista, Ca 92085-1032

Phone 760-630-0444 – Fax 760-295-9993