Vista, CA — The Vista Historical Society annual meeting and Hall of Fame induction will be held at the Shadowridge Country Club at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Members of the board of directors will also be installed and new Vista Hall of Fame members will be honored.

Newly elected to the Hall of Fame are Carl Ames and Carol Brady, Bill Huntalas, Darrell E. Issa, Miriam Nichols, and Rocco Valluzzi.