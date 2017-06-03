Vista Historical Society Hall of Fame Luncheon

Come celebrate with us at the annual meeting and Hall of Fame induction on Saturday June 17th. 11:30 at Vista Valley Country Club. The inductees this year include: Edwin Giles Hart, Nancy Jones, Alex and Julia McDougall, Karl & Peggy Ramsey, JC Wynne, Howard Willams. Make reservations by June 9th. Fill out application and mail.

1. Vista Valley Pear Salad

grilled chicken breast/asian pear/bleu cheese/

candied walnuts/butter lettuce/ sweet onion dressing

OR

2. Cobb Salad

smoked turkey breastlhamlhaconltomato/egglavocado/

bleu cheese crumbles/cilantro ranch dressing on the side

OR

3. Club Sandwi,ch & Fries

smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, toasted white bread

Dessert

Assorted Cookies

$35 per person

Please fill out the reservation form and mail it with a check to: The Vista Historical Society, P.O. Box 1032, Vista, Calif. 92085

Questions? Call 760-630-0444 – Deadline to receive it Friday June 9, 2017

Name:_____________________________________

How Many:__________________________________­

Choices of Entree: # ___________________________