Vista Historical Society Hall of Fame Luncheon

June 3, 2017

Come celebrate with us at the annual meeting and Hall of Fame induction on Saturday June 17th. 11:30  at Vista Valley Country Club.  The inductees this year include: Edwin Giles Hart, Nancy Jones, Alex and Julia McDougall, Karl & Peggy Ramsey, JC Wynne, Howard Willams.  Make reservations by June 9th.  Fill out application and mail.

1. Vista Valley Pear Salad
grilled chicken breast/asian pear/bleu cheese/
candied walnuts/butter lettuce/ sweet onion dressing
OR
2. Cobb Salad
smoked turkey breastlhamlhaconltomato/egglavocado/
bleu cheese crumbles/cilantro ranch dressing on the side
OR
3. Club Sandwi,ch & Fries
smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, toasted white bread
Dessert
Assorted Cookies
$35 per person
Please fill out the reservation form and mail it with a check to: The Vista Historical Society, P.O. Box 1032, Vista, Calif. 92085

Questions? Call 760-630-0444 – Deadline to receive it Friday June 9, 2017

Name:_____________________________________
How Many:__________________________________­
Choices of Entree: # ___________________________

 

