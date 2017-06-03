Vista Historical Society Hall of Fame Luncheon

Come celebrate with us at the annual meeting and Hall of Fame induction on Saturday June 17th. 11:30 at Vista Valley Country Club. The inductees this year include: Edwin Giles Hart, Nancy Jones, Alex and Julia McDougall, Karl & Peggy Ramsey, JC Wynne, Howard Willams. Make reservations by June 9th. Fill out application and mail.
1. Vista Valley Pear Salad
grilled chicken breast/asian pear/bleu cheese/
candied walnuts/butter lettuce/ sweet onion dressing
OR
2. Cobb Salad
smoked turkey breastlhamlhaconltomato/egglavocado/
bleu cheese crumbles/cilantro ranch dressing on the side
OR
3. Club Sandwi,ch & Fries
smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, toasted white bread
Dessert
Assorted Cookies
$35 per person
Please fill out the reservation form and mail it with a check to: The Vista Historical Society, P.O. Box 1032, Vista, Calif. 92085
Questions? Call 760-630-0444 – Deadline to receive it Friday June 9, 2017
Name:_____________________________________
How Many:__________________________________
Choices of Entree: # ___________________________