Vista Historical Society “The First 50 Years”

On Saturday August 5th the Vista Historical Society celebrated 50 years. Emcee & President Carolyn Chiriboga welcomed guests. Presentations were made by Senator Patricia Bates representative, Congressman Issa representative and the Woman’s Club of Vista, President Judy Pantazo, presenting a plaque at the dedication.

Vista Historical Society was officially added to the list of California Register of Historical Resources Oct. 28, 2016. But the dedication was held on Saturday, August 5th.

Vista Historian, Jack Larimer spoke on the history of the Historical Society & Museum. The Rancho Minerva home is the current location of the museum. The home was built in 1933-1934. The museum has been located at this location since 2009.

The Vista Ranchos Historical Society later became Vista Historical Society, incorporated in 1967. The incorporation was made possible by many interested individuals. The interest helping the city to acquire The Rancho Buena Vista Adobe. The City paid $100,000. Some of the first board of directors were Dr. & Mrs. Weil and Mayor Harrison Doyle. The next few years two attempts to fund a museum failed. In 1988 the City gave the society land to build a building on the city hall site. A ground breaking was held but the society returned the land so that the library would be built.

In 1991 the Society leased the first museum from the city at 651 E. Vista Way. Three years later and $140,000 in improvements by the society the museum opened in June of 1994. Closing in November 2007 and moving to temporary quarters in a warehouse on Hot Spring Way. The city needed that site for a Fire Station.

After the city acquired the Rancho Minerva from the School District, the society leased it from the city in February 2009. Opening in September 2009 exactly 83 years to the day after the first issue of the Vista Press.

Today the museum is a perfect venue for wedding, parties, reunions for rental information call 760-300-0013 or 760.630.0444.

