Pat Murphy… I’ve covered this event for several years and each year it is one of the most fun events in Vista. However, this year was a little different. Oh yes, just like past years, it was free, we enjoyed great food, entertainment, raffle prizes, and a real live Santa Clause. There was one small difference this year and I may have had something to do with it. I don’t intend to take credit for something I didn’t really do but in my previous two stories I mentioned that The annual Christmas Tea presented by the Vista Historical Society offered Coffee, Punch, and water… but NO TEA! That may be why this year it was billed as The Annual Vista Historical Society Christmas Party. There was still no tea.

The Christmas party was held this past Sunday at the Gloria McClellan Senior Citizen Center in Brengle Park. Despite all the fires and the accompanying evacuations, the Christmas Party was well attended. The two eight foot long tables were packed with yummy treats. Deviled eggs, cheese, Roast beef sandwiches, bruschetta, carrots, celery, hummus, cupcakes, fudge, pastries, and several types of cookies were met with oohs and aahs. When it was announced that the food was ready the twenty some tables emptied quickly and a lines on either side of the heavily laden table were formed.

This was the second time in a week that we were fortunate enough to see a performance by the Holiday Touring Chorus from the Moonlight Youth Theater. These young men and women perform at various venues in North County throughout the month of December. Their singing, dancing and Christmas humor always leave their audience smiling and humming Christmas tunes. They did their show for a packed room of Moonlight Angels last week. The Historical Society and their guests always enjoy the Christmas atmosphere the young troupers provide.

Even though he was dealing with a busy schedule, due to the fires in Vista, our City Councilman, John Aguilera, showed up at the VHS Christmas Party. He comes almost every year but arrived a few minutes late due to having attended another event earlier. Later in the day he was still representing the city he grew up in by attending the American Legion Installation dinner.

The VHS Christmas Party is only one of several events put on by the Vista Historical Society. They also hold an ice cream social and a western themed pit barbeque every year. Both events are held during the summer. The VHS members also have a museum in the historic Huntalas Adobe across from Rancho Minerva Middle School. The school was named after the Huntalas family homestead.

If you missed this Christmas Party don’t worry. The VHS will hold another party next December. It will most likely continue to be free but there still won’t be any tea served.

https://www.facebook.com/VistaHistoricalSociety/

http://www.calseniorcenters.org/counties/sandiego/report/92084_659.html

http://www.moonlightfoundation.com/contact/moonlight-angels-auxliary