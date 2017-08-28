Vista Historical Society BBQ Held Saturday

The Vista Historical Society Annual Old Fashioned BBQ was held on Saturday. Everyone was treated to The Oceanwavers Square Dance Club performing and giving instruction to some of the guests. Again this year there was great music by Rick Robledo and The Working Cowboy Band. After the delicious BBQ meal prepared by member Frank Lopez everyone enjoyed dessert from the Apple dessert contest. The contest awarded prizes of $100 for 1st place, $50 for 2nd place and $25 for 3rd place. Western Cactus Enterprises donated the beautiful centerpieces and local merchants donated raffle prizes.

Photos by Sonja Hults Photography