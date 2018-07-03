Vista Historical Society Annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social

The Vista Historical Society will hold its annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 21, at the Vista Historical Museum at Rancho Minerva.

The event will be held on the patio of the museum, located at 2317 Old Foothill Drive, at San Clemente Avenue across Foothill Drive from Rancho Minerva Middle School. Cost is $3.00 each for children 10 and under and $5.00 for each adult, for unlimited ice cream, root beer floats, and soft drinks.

The museum will be open for food free tours from 4 to 5 pm

Crafters and others will be on-site with items for sale.

New this year, artists from the Vista Art Foundation will display and sell their art.

The crafters and artists will be open from 1 pm to 5 pm

Ice cream will be served from 2 pm to 4 pm

Further information is available by phoning the museum office 760-530-0444. Museum visiting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturdays of the month. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.