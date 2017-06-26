Vista Historical Society Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame 2017

Nadine Kaina … Just a few days short of summer’s longest day, but one of Vista’s hottest days, I arrived at the Vista Valley Country Club, Saturday, June 17, 2017. A golf cart drove up and took me down to the entrance where I saw many persons haven’t seen in a long time, lined up to check in at the Vista Historical Society’s 50th Years celebration and annual meeting.

Beginning promptly at 11: 50 for lunch, which was served to 111 attendees. I was honored to find a seat at a table with Brad Peterson, giving me the first hug, who is with Edward Jones and serves on the Vista Education Foundation; former Hall of Fame Inductees – Mr. & Mrs. Paul Eckert, Pat Richardson, Velia Villasenor-Tellas, Event Coordinator Paula Nix and long-time volunteer Elvora Beck.

Introductions by President, Carolyn Chiriboga included: Mayor Judy Ritter, Representatives from: Vista Irrigation District, Chamber of Commerce with their Hero Award Winner, Kathy Brombacher; Board of Directors for the Vista Historical Society Sponsor -Louise Vandling and the Vista Valley Country Club Manager, Libby Tate.

Miss Teen Pride of Vista Lions Queen Athena Stedman, Princesses Madison Hughes & Grace Summerhill, brought by Eleanor Hutchins, owner of TheVistaPress.com.

President Carolyn introduced Brad Peterson, Master of Ceremonies, who introduced, each “presentee” who would give a history of each awardee, which, by the way, was written and published in the June 8th TheVistaPress.com., where you can read about the “Inductees” at length.





























Photos by Winifred Meiser

First Jack Larimer, Executive Director of the Historical Museum, explaining the “Early Residents Division” 2017 winner – Edwin Giles Hart, 1874 -1939. Arrival in 1925, Edwin was a land and developer of the Vista Irrigation District. Agriculturist, musician and manager of the Southern California Music Company and developer of an avocado industry, some of the endeavors he did in his lifetime.

MC, Brad Petersen introduced Sandi Graham and brother Tom McDougall, who told about their parents, Alexander and Julia McDougall. Tom talked about his dad, who, now inducted in the Regular Division as a pharmacist, established in 1929-McDougall’s Pharmacy. First in the Granada building on Santa Fe, it was a “gathering place” for Vistans. Saturday night was “open late night” and mom would pack a picnic basket to take dinner to the store and they would eat as a family. Dad always promoted the city of Vista. Then a building became available – the only movie theater that closed, and they moved downtown. Now known, as main street and the “Dr. Lincone Building”. “Dad brought in cosmetics that was new to the public”. “He was an honest and fair man”, said Tom. Alex, very active in the community, was a member of the Vista Rod and Gun Club, Vista Volunteer Fire Department (1920’s), a member of the Rotary Club, member of the Mason’s (1928) was installed Master. He was president of the Chamber of Commerce (1936), president of the Vista School Board (1945-55). He also served on several bank boards – The First National Bank, Liberty National, and Chartered Bank of London. He also was known as the “town” photographer at one time.

Sandi speaking about her mother, in the Early Residents Division, “Julia graduated from Oceanside High School, became Miss Vista (1929), Married Alex McDougall (1933), and started a school of dance in North County that included Temecula”. “Mom was very active with Girl Scouts having served on the North County Board of Directors for 10 years.” Julia was awarded the highest Girl Scouts honor (1973), PTA President, founder of the Vista Woman’s Club and a member of the Vista PEO Chapter. Sandi continued, “Thank you to the Society and Community for choosing our parents for this honor.” Tom said, “Dad loved Donkey ballgame also.”

MC Brad – “Due to today is Father’s Day Eve, let’s give a “shout-out” for their parents and all dad’s!”

Son Fred of Karl and Peggy Ramsing was happy to talk about his parents who were elected into the “Living Category”. This couple, so involved in the community- Historical Society, Friends of the Rancho, Vista Library, Arts Commission, Vista Art Foundation, City of Vista, Wave Waterpark, the Planning Commission, local church – for over 47 years. In 2016 the City Council named them, Persons of the Year for their involvement in promoting art in Vista. Not only artistic, Karl, as a woodworker in the Palomar College Wood Shop, and has provided many local projects.

When the couple was presented, Peggy acknowledged “that they did not do “all” alone, that many thanks are given to their friends and neighbors for the help they received in order to get this award”.

MC Brad asked all those who have been inducted into the “Hall of Fame” to stand and be recognized, there were many and also called them “connectors”.

Brad then introduced Howard Williams’ son, Darin, who explained, “Dad was elected into the “Regular Division” and still lives in Vista at age 92. Darin gave the meaning of a “public relations professional” working in a job. “Dad set examples of staying engaged whether he was a writer for newspapers, TV editorials; a journalist at meetings in the Whitehouse, or winning a local Emmy Award and 6 Golden Mike awards – All may have been attributed to his being a proud Eagle Scout, in his youth.” Along with the given advice by Howard, “Don’t take for granted the vision of persons before you see them.”

MC Brad asked “all those who are serving on the Historical Society Board of Directors to stand.” There were 9 members present. The audience showed much appreciation for their dedication and volunteerism. Brad then introduced Eleanor Hutchins who gave a brief history of her connection to J.C. Wynne, also inducted into the Regular Division, and introduced J.C.’s son, Jason.

I, along with others may know him as the man with a white beard wearing a red Santa suit in December. He still has his white beard, but was wearing an aloha shirt. J.C. pulled out a long list of papers, with his “written items” to share with us.

He calls himself a “juvenile delinquent”, which he was, in his youth. Telling of troubled times, accomplishments and how this city has helped him, now giving back as a tireless, dedicated, volunteer. Among other titles – coach, friend, facilitator- son Jason explains, “Dad does this all for the community, not the fame.”

As J.C. read from his list, he wiped tears away as others did, listening to him tell how the school staff, Mayor Gloria McCllellan, and Paul Williams (present) who kept his trucks running, to the “set up soldiers” for events, have helped “mold him” because he can’t do all by himself.”

J.C. also gives BIG HUGS as I congratulated him. He remembers me from a visit to the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista seeking donations for the “egg hunt”.

MC Brad, “the last but not least award goes to……Nancy Jones (Farmer Jones) to be introduced by her friend, Marilyn Wilson, who said, “Nancy is a hell of a gardner!” Marilyn living in Rancho Bernardo used to cut out Nancy’s picture with captions, mail them to her until postage went up and then she joined Vista Garden Club and would take them to her. Marilyn told us about the Hawks Secret Garden one of many gardens Nancy has developed.

Read Nancy’s complete history, written in TheVistaPress.com release on June 8th. I would like to add that I first met Nancy, when she was president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. This club gives out a monetary award on “Donation Day” and Project C.A.R.E. was a recipient. Because she is “out” to community events, that I attend, we see each other a lot. Nancy, always willing and happy, said yes when I asked her, to tell senior citizens in a lunch program about the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. We give each other hugs, too!

The new inductees then had a photo session with Mayor Judy Ritter. What a fun day!

President Carolyn conducted the 50th annual business meeting to elect the 2017 Board of Directors. All three remain the same, which are: Paula Nix, Michele Moxley and Alan “Spike” Harvey. Others who serve: Sharon Larimer, Sandi Graham, Diane Eckert, Janice Klafehn, Frank Lopez, Terry Moxley and Charles Rabel. Many thanks to all including Historian Jack Larimer, who reminds all “there are many books for sale to give as gifts!”

website: http://www/vistahistoricalsociety.com.

TheVistaPress.com

Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista