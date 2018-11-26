Vista Historical Society Annual Christmas Party

The Vista Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas Party from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, at the Park Terrace Café of the Gloria E. McClellan Adult Activity & Resource Center, 1400 Vale Terrace.

Everyone who is interested in the history of Vista is invited to the traditional event, which will feature a holiday program: "A Reindeer Christmas" Special Entertainment by The Saint Cecelia Children 's Choir of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Thao Tran Nguyen, Director, with Carol Graham at the piano. The program will be followed by a Sing-a-long.

Refreshments will be served, and there will be a visit from Santa Claus with gifts for children. There is no charge for the afternoon event.

Further information is available by calling the museum office at (760) 630-0444.

Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The museum is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturday

of each month.