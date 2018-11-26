Vista Historical Society Annual Christmas Party

Loading...
November 26, 2018

The Vista Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas Party from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 9, at the Park Terrace Café of the Gloria E. McClellan Adult Activity & Resource Center, 1400 Vale Terrace.

Everyone who is interested in the history of Vista is invited to the traditional event, which will feature a holiday program: &quot;A Reindeer Christmas&quot; Special Entertainment by The Saint Cecelia Children &#39;s Choir of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Thao Tran Nguyen, Director, with Carol Graham at the piano. The program will be followed by a Sing-a-long.

Refreshments will be served, and there will be a visit from Santa Claus with gifts for children. There is no charge for the afternoon event.
Further information is available by calling the museum office at (760) 630-0444.
Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The museum is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturday
of each month.

