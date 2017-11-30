The Vista Historical Society Annual Christmas Party December 10th

The Vista Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas Party from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, at the Park Terrace Café of the Gloria E. McClellan Adult Activity & Resource Center, 1400 Vale Terrace.

Everyone who is interested in the history of Vista is invited to the traditional event, which will feature a holiday program highlighted by the Moonlight Holiday Youth Choir. comprised of children offering a variety of holiday music.

Refreshments will be served, and there will be a visit from Santa Claus with gifts for children. There is no charge for the afternoon event.

Further information is available by calling the museum office at (760) 630-0444. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The museum is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturday of each month.