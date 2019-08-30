Vista Historical Society Anniversary & BBQ

Vista, CA — The Vista Historical Society will be hosting our annual Old Fashioned Pit Barbeque and the anniversary of the opening of our museum on Saturday, September 14, at our museum from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost will be $25 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and younger. The brisket and pulled pork will be cooked on site in our deep pit barbeque. The menu will also include coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, and water and lemonade. Dessert will include the scrumptious brownies from the Sunrise Cafe. Wine and beer will be available for an additional $3 per glass .There will be great entertainment provided by The Killer B’s a classic rock band playing music from the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s. We will have popcorn for all. There will again be an apple dessert contest. Bring your favorite apple dessert for judging to attempt and win a cash prize of $100 for first place, $50 for second place, or $25 for third place. Raffle prizes will be available. Raffle prizes include 2 tickets to Disneyland Resort & tickets to the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park.

Our first museum opened on June 14, 1994 at 651 East Vista way 25 years ago. This is now the site of the Fire Station next to Wildwood Park. Our current museum at Rancho Minerva opened 10 years ago on September 24, 2009. We will have a cake celebrating both anniversaries.

Sponsorships for the event are available, and each $100 donation will receive two free barbeque dinners. Reservations are not required. For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact the museum at 760-630-0444. Make sure to put us on your calendar and come and join us for a wonderful evening at the museum.