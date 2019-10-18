Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vista Historical Museum

Vista Historical Museum

By   /  October 17, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

The Vista Historical Museum and museum office will be closed beginning Friday November 1. The museum office will reopen on Monday November 18. The Museum will reopen on Wednesday November 20. 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on October 17, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 16, 2019 @ 10:29 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Sprouts Farmers Market Opens in Vista

Read More →