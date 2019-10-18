The Vista Historical Museum and museum office will be closed beginning Friday November 1. The museum office will reopen on Monday November 18. The Museum will reopen on Wednesday November 20.
Vista Historical Museum
Published: 7 hours ago on October 17, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 16, 2019 @ 10:29 am
- Filed Under: Local
