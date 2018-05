The Vista Historical Museum is in the process of changing out some of our displays. One change is creating a nursery in what we call the Guest room or Bride’s room. To that end we are requesting either the donation or loan of a full size antique crib

The loan would be for about 6 months. If you are interested in donating or loaning us such a crib please call at 760-630-0444 or contact us by return email.