Vista Historical Museum Repairs Completed

September 12, 2019

Vista, CA –The repair to the foundation of the Vista Historical Museum is complete. Many thanks to all of you who contributed to our fundraising campaign to pay for the repairs. You were successful.

     The museum office hours 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday will resume on Monday, September 16, 2019.  The museum hours of 10 am to 2:30 pm Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, will resume Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

    Don’t forget our annual Old Fashioned Pit Barbeque and the anniversary of the opening of our museum on Saturday, September 14, at our museum from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost will be $25 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and younger. 630-0444.

Vista Historical Museum – 2317 Old Foothill Drive,Vista, California

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1032, Vista, Ca 92085 – Phone: 760-630-0444

E-mail: vistahistorical@gmail.com

Website: http://www.vistahistoricalsociety.com

