Vista Historical Museum News and Events

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Jack Larimer — Our annual ice cream social on Saturday, July 21, will have vendors for the third time. For the first time this year the vendors

will be joined by members of the Vista Art Foundation who will show and sell their art.

We will have all the ice cream and root beer floats you can eat for the same low price of $5 for adults and $3 for children under

10. The grounds will be open with vendors selling their products from 1 pm to 5 pm. Ice Cream and root beer floats will be

served from 2 pm to 4 pm. We have always had a successful ice cream social and this should be our best yet.

VENDORS WANTED … Display and sell your arts and crafts at the Vista Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social on July 21, 2018

from 1 pm to 5 pm. We will provide pop-up, table, and chairs. The cost to reserve a spot is $25.00 For more information call: (760) 630-0444

MEMBERS GET 15% OFF YOUR NEXT EVENT

Paula Nix — The Rancho Minerva grounds make the perfect setting for weddings, receptions, and other gatherings and are available for private rental. If you are an existing member of the historical society and are interested in hosting a party for either yourself or a family member, you may be eligible for up to 15% off the standard pricing. The museum itself is not for rent; however, the property surrounding the museum is gorgeous and suitable for any event. For more information, call Paula Nix at (760 )500-0013 or email at ranchominevaevents@gmail.com.

BARBECUE AT THE MUSEUM

This year on Saturday, August 25, the museum will host our annual community barbecue. Our barbecue will have great food as the previous barbecues as well as fun things to do at a great price. We will again have great entertainment, Rick Robledo and The Working Cowboy Band.

Our barbecue will be from 3 PM to 7 PM.

We will have things for children including a bounce house. We will have fresh popped popcorn. We will also have our traditional raffle.

In addition, we will have an apple dessert contest. Bring your favorite apple dessert for the contest and possibly win $100.00 for first place, $50. for second place, or $25 for third place.

Our menu will feature great barbeque with the side dishes and dessert. We will have water and lemonade to drink. Beer and wine will be available at an additional cost of $3 a glass. This year the cost will again be $15 per person for everyone over 10 years of age. Children

10 and under will pay five dollars.

Sponsorships for this event are available starting at $100 each which includes two free admissions. For information on the barbecue, to purchase tickets in advance, or to become a sponsor, please call the museum office at 760-630-0444.

What would you like to see at the Vista Historical Museum?

Our museum has a mission to educate about Vista history. We have 5 rooms of displays in our museum doing just that. We would like to know two things from you.

First, what aspects of Vista history would you like to see on display at the museum? Examples could include pictures of early agriculture, the history of downtown

Vista in the 1950’s, the biographies of famous people that had something to do with Vista, or just what it was like to live here 100 years ago.

Secondly, do you have a collection that you would like displayed to the public? Let us know if you do. We often show collections of interest. In the past we had a great show of knives, swords and sweetheart jewelry as well as quilts. Currently we have a display of a collection of antique postcards.

If you wish us to feature some aspect of Vista history or you have a collection you would like to display please call us at 760-630-0444 or

email us at vhm67@1882.sdcoxmail.com.