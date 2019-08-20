Vista Historical Museum Closed For Repairs

Vista, CA –The Vista Historical Museum and the museum grounds will be closed to the general public from Monday August 19th through Sunday September 8th during the construction taking place on site. R.A.D Construction of Lemon Grove is making repairs to the foundation of the

main building housing the museum. The repairs have been financed in part by a grant from the County of San Diego and through a fundraising campaign. During this time we will be closed for museum visits and tours except for previously scheduled events. Any questions should be directed to Jack Larimer at the museum office 760-630-0444